Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers booked a net profit of $6.9 million in the first half of this year, up 33 percent from $5.17 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Revenue grew 2 percent to $162.9 million and export sales reached $151.6 million. (Kontan)

