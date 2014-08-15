Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers Tbk plans to expand its textile and garment business into Vietnam, China and Cambodia, said vice CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto.

The company has formed a joint venture in Vietnam and will start trial production this year by producing 2 million pieces of Adidas sportswear, she said. Pan Brothers is looking to acquire a Chinese garment producer and also plans to expand into Cambodia next year. (Kontan)

