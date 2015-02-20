Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers Tbk plans to acquire two domestic garment firms, PT Matrix Indo Global and PT Maxmoda Indo Global, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Director Fitri Hartono.

Negotiations are still underway and the company expects to complete the deal within the next three months, she said.

The firm is targeting production capacity to grow 15-20 percent from the current 42 million pieces per year, on completion of the acquisition.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)