Garment company PT Pan Brothers plans to raise 1.02 trillion rupiah ($87.50 million) from a rights issue in January 2014, the company said in a statement. Pan will use the funds to boost production capacity, finance new investment and for working capital. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11657.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)