Dubai Islamic Bank has submitted a proposal to the Indonesian Financial Services Authority to increase its stake in Bank Panin Syariah Tbk to 40 percent from 24.9 percent currently, said Edy Setiadi, the head of the regulator's syariah banking department. (Kontan)

