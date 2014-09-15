BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
Dubai Islamic Bank has submitted a proposal to the Indonesian Financial Services Authority to increase its stake in Bank Panin Syariah Tbk to 40 percent from 24.9 percent currently, said Edy Setiadi, the head of the regulator's syariah banking department. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.