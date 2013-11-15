British Virgin Islands-based Pegasus CP One Ltd. will buy 405.1 million shares or 9.09 percent of its enlarged capital in palm oil firm PT BW Plantation through a private placement, at a price of 850 Indonesian rupiah per share, said BW Plantation Director Kelik Irwantono. He added that the proceeds will be used to boost 2014 working capital. (Kontan)

