State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Persero Tbk booked revenue of 11.65 trillion rupiah ($985.20 million) in 2013, up 46 percent from a year ago, driven by construction and property sectors, said Corporate Secretary Taufik Hidayat, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

Net profit rose 36 percent to 420 billion rupiah and the company said it is targeting new contracts of 24 trillion rupiah this year, up 23 percent on an annual basis.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

