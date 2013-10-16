Lender PT Bank Permata plans to issue bonds worth up to 2 trillion rupiah ($175.98 million) by the end of 2013, with a tenure of between 1 and 5 years, a source told Bisnis Indonesia, adding that the firm has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, PT Mandiri Sekuritas, PT Indo Premier Securities and PT OSK Nusadana Securities as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.