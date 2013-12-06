BRIEF-Century Casinos reports Q4 basic EPS $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Procter and Gamble (P&G), one of the world's largest producer of fast moving consumer goods, plans to develop its second factory worth $100 million in Karawang next year, said P&G vice chairman Dimitri Panayotopoulos.
The firm expects the facility to start operation in 2017.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
* Everspin announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results