BRIEF-Crispr and Casebia announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
PT Phapros, the pharmaceutical unit of Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia, plans to launch an initial public offering in early 2015 when its merger with sister company Mitra Rajawali Banjaran will be completed, said Finance Director Budi Ruseno.
The company will sell 10-20 percent of its enlarged capital and aims to raise between 350 billion rupiah ($29.6 million) and 500 billion rupiah. The proceeds will be used to expand its production capacity and build hospitals. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,810.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
March 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, even as oil prices recovered modestly from three-month lows. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.25 percent at 15,544.82 on Monday, as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an ex
* Phase 4 study shows exparel versus active comparator reduces opioid consumption and postsurgical pain in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty