State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma plans to spend 140 billion rupiah ($12.1 million) this year on building a factory in Bandung, West Java, president director Rusdi Rosman told Investor Daily.

The company plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah to finance the plan, Investor Daily reported.

($1 = 11,515 rupiah)

