PT Kalbe Farma, Indonesia's largest pharmaceutical company, plans a capital expenditure of between 1 trillion rupiah ($82.41 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah in 2015, up from this year's target of between 1 trillion rupiah and 1.2 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Vidjongtius.

The firm will use the funds to boost capacity by up to 30-50 percent, launch 10-15 new products and expand into the Southeast Asian market. (Kontan)

