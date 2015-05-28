Pharmaceutical firm Bayer Indonesia is optimistic it will be
able to export to at least 50 countries within the next three
years as demand from overseas markets continues to grow,
reported the Jakarta Post, citing a company executive.
Bayer Indonesia's healthcare supply center head Safak Oner
said late on Wednesday the company currently exports 75 percent
of its total production to 20 countries across the world,
including Australia, the UK, Hong Kong, the United Arab
Emirates, Turkey, and Romania.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)