BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
Tobacco firm PT Philip Morris Indonesia and its affiliate PT HM Sampoerna, plan to spend $174 million to boost production at two factories in West Java, said Sampoerna CEO Paul Janelle, adding that Indonesia will become production centre for the Marlboro brand, both for domestic and export markets. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.