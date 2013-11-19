Pharmaceutical company PT Pyridam Farma, in cooperation with South Korea's Hankook Korus Pharm Co. Ltd., plans to develop a biopharmaceutical factory worth $12 million in the second half of 2014 and expects the facility to start operations in 2015, said corporate secretary Steven AA Setiawan. (Kontan)

