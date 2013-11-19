BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says Amgen files trade secret action against company
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Amgen has filed a trade secret action in California State Court on March 3, 2017
Pharmaceutical company PT Pyridam Farma, in cooperation with South Korea's Hankook Korus Pharm Co. Ltd., plans to develop a biopharmaceutical factory worth $12 million in the second half of 2014 and expects the facility to start operations in 2015, said corporate secretary Steven AA Setiawan. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Concert pharmaceuticals reports year ended 2016 financial results
March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc said a late-stage study testing a combination of its experimental cancer drug ublituximab and AbbVie Inc's Imbruvica was superior to Imbruvica alone in high-risk patients with a common form of leukemia.