Indonesian retail firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa expects sales worth 3 trillion rupiah ($254.45 million) during the fasting month of Ramadan, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya.

Ramadan, which starts this month and leads up to Idul Fitri, represents 35 percent of Ramayana's 2014 full-year sales target of 8.5 trillion rupiah, Surya added. (Bisnis Indonesia)

