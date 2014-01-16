UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Supermarket firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to spend around 400 billion rupiah ($33.10 million) on capital expenditure this year, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12085.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources