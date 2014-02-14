UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to sell a stake in its Robinson department store chain to a strategic partner and expects to raise up to $300 million, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya, the Investor Daily reports.
Surya said the deal is expected to be completed in the second half of the year. The firm currently owns 110 Robinson outlets across the country that contribute around 30 percent to the company's total revenue. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources