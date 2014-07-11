Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD), controlled by the Sinar Mas Group, booked sales of 2.75 trillion rupiah ($236.76 million) in the first half of this year, representing 46 percent of its full-year target, said Corporate Secretary Hermawan Wijaya.
Sales in urban centres made up more than 65 percent of the total. The company plans to launch new property projects in North Sulawesi and East Kalimantan later this year. Bumi Serpong's capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year was 800 billion rupiah. It aims to spend 3 trillion rupiah in capex this year to build infrastructure and for land acquisition, Hermawan said. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,615 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.