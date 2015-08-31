Retailer PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk plans an 8.1-trillion-rupiah ($577.33 million) rights issue next month, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported citing Guntur Pasaribu, president director of MarkAsia Strategic, and advisor to Rimo.

The company will sell 30.6 billion shares at 265 rupiah per share.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 14,030 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)