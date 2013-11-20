Russia's United Company Rusal Plc plans to build a bauxite smelter in Kalimantan with a total investment of up to $6 billion, pending certainty over Indonesia's mineral export regulations, said Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa.

The minister added that the firm has invited PT Aneka Tambang as a local partner to work on the project. Rajasa also said Glencore Xstrata Plc has also expressed an interest to build bauxite and nickel smelters in eastern Indonesia with a total investment of up to $1 billion, with a similar caveat. (Investor Daily)

