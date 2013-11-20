European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Russia's United Company Rusal Plc plans to build a bauxite smelter in Kalimantan with a total investment of up to $6 billion, pending certainty over Indonesia's mineral export regulations, said Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa.
The minister added that the firm has invited PT Aneka Tambang as a local partner to work on the project. Rajasa also said Glencore Xstrata Plc has also expressed an interest to build bauxite and nickel smelters in eastern Indonesia with a total investment of up to $1 billion, with a similar caveat. (Investor Daily)
GENEVA, March 7 BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger said a new electric Mini could be built in Germany, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union.
GENEVA, March 7 Volvo Car Group unveiled its new XC60 SUV at the Geneva auto show on Tuesday, the latest launch in a sweeping overhaul of its model line-up under Chinese ownership that will be key to driving sales and earnings ahead of a possible listing.