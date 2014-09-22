Oil palm plantation company PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk , a unit of Salim group, cut its 2014 capital expenditure to between 2.1 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) to 2.4 trillion rupiah, from its earlier target of 3 trillion rupiah, aiming to increase efficiency, said Director Jhonny Ponto.

The company remains optimistic its crude palm oil output will grow 20 percent this year. (Kontan)

