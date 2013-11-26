Oil palm plantation company PT Salim Ivomas Pratama, a unit of Salim group, plans to develop two palm oil processing plants in South Sumatra and East Kalimantan, Kontan reports.

The plant in South Sumatra, with a capacity of 80 tonnes per hour, will be completed by the end of 2013. The East Kalimantan plant will have a capacity of 45 tonnes per hour and construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2014. (Kontan)

