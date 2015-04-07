Plantation firm Sampoerna Agro plans to increase its total plantations by up to 15,000 hectares this year after a 12,600-hectare increase in 2014, mostly for oil palm, Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting investor relations chief Michael Kusuma.

As of 2014, the firm had 127,787 hectares of oil palm plantations in Indonesia.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)