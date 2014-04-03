Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk is targeting revenues of 3.07 trillion rupiah ($271.86 million) this year, up 20 percent from a year ago, said CEO Marc Louette in Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm expects crude palm oil output to reach 324,000 tonnes this year, up 20 percent from 270,000 tonnes in 2013.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,292.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)