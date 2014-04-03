UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk is targeting revenues of 3.07 trillion rupiah ($271.86 million) this year, up 20 percent from a year ago, said CEO Marc Louette in Bisnis Indonesia.
The firm expects crude palm oil output to reach 324,000 tonnes this year, up 20 percent from 270,000 tonnes in 2013.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,292.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources