UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro's crude palm oil (CPO) output reached 142,045 tonnes in the first half of the year, up 43 percent from a year earlier, said Head of Investor Relations Michael Kesuma.
The firm reported a net profit of 192.62 billion rupiah ($16.35 million) for the first half of the year, up nearly 600 percent from a year earlier, driven by increasing CPO sales price. Sales were up 40 percent at 1.01 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources