BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna has closed down its unit in Malaysia, PT Sampoerna Joo Lan Sdn Bhd, corporate secretary Djodi Putri said in a statement. The company also said it is currently preparing a liquidation plan for several units. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur