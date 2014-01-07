Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro plans to plant palm on up to 10,000 hectares of land, rubber on up to 3,000 hectares and grow sago palms on about 2,000 hectares of land this year, Kontan reports.

The firm plans to spend 80 percent of 2014 total capital expenditure to expand its palm oil business. The firm currently owns a total land bank of 250,000 hectares for oil palm plantation.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)