Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Telecom tower supplier Sarana Menara Nusantara has plans for up to 2,000 new towers this year, adding to its existing 9,746 towers, on increasing demand from telecommunication operators, said chief executive Adam Gifari.
Gifari said Sarana is budgeting for 3 trillion rupiah ($259.52 million) of capital expenditure this year to finance the plan. The firm expects revenue to reach between 3.75 trillion rupiah and 3.87 trillion rupiah this year, compared with 3.19 trillion rupiah last year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)