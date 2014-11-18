Telecommunications tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara , controlled by the Djarum Group, plans to issue Singapore dollar-denominated bonds with a 10-year tenure through its unit Protelindo Finance B.V, said CEO Adam Gifari.

The firm will use the proceeds to buy shares in Protelindo Towers B.V., and refinance debt. Sarana Menara has appointed DBS Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as underwriters for the issue. (Kontan)

