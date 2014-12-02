PT Saratoga Investment Sedaya Saratoga Investama Sedaya, an
investment company controlled by businessmen Edwin Soeryadjaya
and Sandiaga Uno, plans to invest up to $150 million next year
to finance investment in three main sectors including
infrastructure, consumption and natural resources, Kontan
reported, citing CEO Uno.
The company also plans to acquire a logistic firm. Saratoga
also expects its infrastructure units, PT Medco Power Indonesia
and PT Tri Wahana Universal, to launch an initial
public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2015. It aims to
raise 1.5 trillion rupiah from each IPO. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters cannot vouch for the accuracy of this story.
(Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)