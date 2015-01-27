PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk, an Indonesian investment company, plans to spend up to $150 million this year mainly on infrastructure projects, Investor Daily reported citing President Director Sandiaga Uno.

The company will seek $105 million loans to finance 70 percent of the investment, the report said.

