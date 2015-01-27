BRIEF-MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 mln vs $6.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk, an Indonesian investment company, plans to spend up to $150 million this year mainly on infrastructure projects, Investor Daily reported citing President Director Sandiaga Uno.
The company will seek $105 million loans to finance 70 percent of the investment, the report said.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties