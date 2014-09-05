Oil palm plantation company PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana said fresh fruit bunches output rose 26 percent to 467,503 tonnes from January to July this year from the same period a year earlier.

The company is targeting full-year output of 711,098 tonnes in 2014. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)