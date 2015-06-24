UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Plantations firm Sawit Sumbermas has obtained loans worth around 3.1 trillion rupiah ($233.43 million), Investor Daily reported, quoting Finance Director Harry Nadir.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 13,280 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.