BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Brandywine Realty Trust Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nVNRMT) Further company coverage:
Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia has secured a non-cash loan of 1.4 trillion rupiah ($122.57 million) from PT Bank Mandiri, said Finance Director Ahyanizzaman. The firm will use the facility to build a factory worth 3.7 trillion rupiah ($323.92 million) with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year in Rembang, Central Java. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11422.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
March 20 Puerto Rico's governor on Monday proposed measures to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.