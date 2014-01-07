Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia expects 2014 revenue to rise by up to 13 percent on higher sales volume that are expected to reach 31 million tonnes, an increase of 11 percent from last year's 28 million tonnes, said Corporate Secretary Agung Wiharto.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)