BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
Property developer PT Sentul City Tbk plans to start three new housing projects in Sentul, West Java in August, vice CEO Andrian Budi Utama said.
The company will spend 200 billion rupiah ($16.67 million) to build houses and about 300 billion rupiah to build an apartment building, Utama said.
The company has 3,100 hectares of land in Sentul.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,995 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.