MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Property developer PT Sentul City plans to set up a joint venture with a Japanese company to develop a residential and industrial estate on a 100-hectare site, said co-CEO Andrian Budi Utama.
The company plans to spend between 600 billion rupiah ($51.64 million) and 700 on capital expenditure next year, almost double this year's 350 billion rupiah, to develop landed houses, business district, office buildings, hotels and apartment. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11620 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
