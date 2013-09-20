Housing developer PT Sentul City plans to buy a 35 percent stake in PT Jonggol Bukit Asri, a unit of property firm PT Bakrieland Development, said co-CEO Andiran Budi Utama, adding the firm is in negotiation with the company.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,282.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)