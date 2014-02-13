UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a unit of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, has opened its second factory in Indonesia to produce washing machines and refrigerators, said Herdiana Anita, the company's marketing manager, the Investor Daily reports.
The factory in Karawang, West Java, is worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($99.30 million) and will produce up to 140,000 washing machines per month and 220,000 refrigerators.
The firm aims to increase its refrigerator sales by up to 58 percent in 2015 and washing machines sales by 48 percent. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12085 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources