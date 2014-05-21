PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a unit of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, expects its LCD TV sales to reach 800,000 units this year, up 33 percent from last year, Investor Daily reported, citing public relations officer Pandu Setio.

The company's general manager Masahito Matsumura added the firm plans to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah ($121.9 million) to expand its factory in Karawang, West Java. The new factory will boost washing machines production up to 1.68 million units per year, double current output, and will produce 2.64 million refrigerators per year. (Investor Daily)

