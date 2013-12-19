Newly listed PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul Tbk plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($82.2 million) next year for business expansion in the property sector, said Director David Hidayat in Investor Daily.

The country's biggest herbal medicine producer will build a hotel and work on real estate in Central Java and Yogyakarta.

($1 = 12,165 rupiah)