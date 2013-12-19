UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Newly listed PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul Tbk plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($82.2 million) next year for business expansion in the property sector, said Director David Hidayat in Investor Daily.
The country's biggest herbal medicine producer will build a hotel and work on real estate in Central Java and Yogyakarta.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,165 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources