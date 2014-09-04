BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb and Nicox announce PDUFA date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul, Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine producer, bought 17,198 billion shares in Yogyakarta-based pharmaceutical firm PT Berlico Mulia Farma, worth 124.99 billion rupiah ($10.6 million), said Corporate Secretary Tiur Simamora. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,760 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* HCA Holdings Inc - unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term b-6 loan credit facility maturing on march 18, 2023