Agribusiness firm PT Sierad Produce will sell its frozen food products unit PT Belfoods Indonesia to a strategic partner, said co-Chief Executive Eko Putro Sandjojo, the Investor Daily reported.

Sierad owns 66.99 percent stake in Belfoods and is eyeing investors from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the U.S. to buy the unit.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,291.5 rupiah)

(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)