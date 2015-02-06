China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
PT Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, will open 12 new hospitals this year as part of its plan to open 30 new hospitals by 2017, Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting Corporate Secretary S. Budisuharto.
The firm currently owns 12 hospitals across the country.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.