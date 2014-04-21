PT Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, expects 2014 profit before tax to touch 508 billion rupiah ($44.48 million), up 70 percent from last year, on revenues that are expected to reach 3.5 trillion rupiah ($306.48 million), the company said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11420.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)