(Corrects headline to show expansion planned) PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, plans to open 29 new hospitals between 2015 and end 2017, CEO Romeo Fernandez Liedo said.

The firm aims to develop eight hospitals next year with a total investment of $120 million. The firm booked revenues of 1.57 trillion rupiah ($13.1 billion) in the first half, up 31 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)

