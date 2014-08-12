PT Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($51.35 million) to open three new hospitals in Medan, Kupang and Yogyakarta in the fourth quarter this year, said Corporate Secretary Budi Suharto.

Siloam currently has 17 hospitals in 13 cities in Indonesia. The company booked revenues of 1.56 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 31 percent from a year earlier. Net profit grew 111 percent to 46.13 billion rupiah. (Kontan)

