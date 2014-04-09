UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Processed food producer PT Sekar Bumi said it would sell 56.45 million shares at a price of 390 rupiah ($0.03) per share, scheduled on April 15.
The firm expects to raise 22.01 billion rupiah for expansion. The company's corporate secretary, Ivone Margaretha, said UOB Kay Hian Pte Ltd will buy the shares. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11288.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources