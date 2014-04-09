Processed food producer PT Sekar Bumi said it would sell 56.45 million shares at a price of 390 rupiah ($0.03) per share, scheduled on April 15.

The firm expects to raise 22.01 billion rupiah for expansion. The company's corporate secretary, Ivone Margaretha, said UOB Kay Hian Pte Ltd will buy the shares. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11288.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)