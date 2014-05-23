PT Solusi Tunas Pratama plans a capital expenditure of 1.7 trillion rupiah ($147.44 million) for this year to add 1,000 telecommunication towers, said CEO Nobel Tanihaha. The firm is targeting a revenue growth of 20 percent at $1 billion this year compared with last year's $840 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

